PAW PATROL LIVE! “The Great Pirate Adventure” Pinnacle Bank Arena Performances Canceled
LINCOLN, NE (February 19, 2021) —Vstar Entertainment Group announced today the cancellation of PAW PATROL LIVE! “The Great Pirate Adventure” was scheduled for March 27 & 28, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This announcement comes following cancellations and/or postponement of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19.
For credit card purchases made online at ticketmaster.com or credit card purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office, refunds will automatically be refunded to your credit card, and no action is required. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.
Cash purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office must email [email protected]com or call 402.904.5641 to arrange a time to return tickets to the ticket office to receive a cash refund.
