PBA, DoorDash Enter Into Agreement In Ordering Food, Drinks Online During Events

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–Next time you go to a Husker basketball game, a concert, or any other major event at Pinnacle Bank Arena, you’ll be able to order food through the DoorDash app.

A partnership between the arena and DoorDash is to help enhance the guest experience. With the new partnership, live-event attendees will be able to use the DoorDash app on their phone to order food and beverages from select concession stands from their seats and pickup when it’s ready.

Attendees will be able to access the venue-specific experience through a GPS pop-up in the app or by scanning a QR code on their seat.