Peaceful Ending To A Standoff With An Armed Man At A Northwest Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–Lincoln Police on Monday evening spent an hour resolving an issue where a 31-year-old man showed up to the Fairways Apartments in the 500 block of Fletcher Avenue with a gun.
Police say a 24-year-old woman living there had a protection order against the man, who happens to be her husband. The man tried to flee, but was captured and peacefully taken into custody around the I-80/I-180 interchange.
Police say because the man had a protection order against him, he couldn’t legally have a gun.