Peaceful Ending To Standoff Situation In Southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–A standoff situation in southwest Lincoln on Wednesday morning ended peacefully, as a man wanted on a warrant refused to surrender.
LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY ALERT – The LSO Fugitive Task Force and Tactical Response Unit are in the area of the 100 block of W A St in Lincoln with a wanted person. Please avoid the area and stay indoors if you live nearby. #LNK #LSO pic.twitter.com/Retr5CLO71
— Lancaster County Sheriff Nebraska (@LSOnebraska) July 7, 2021
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force served a warrant at a home in the area of 1st and “A” Street and the man wanted refused to come out. According to a deputy on scene, the standoff was outside an apartment in the area.
The situation on W A St has been resolved peacefully and the party is in custody. Thank you to everyone in the neighborhood for your cooperation. #lnk #LSO
— Lancaster County Sheriff Nebraska (@LSOnebraska) July 7, 2021
Neighbors were forced to shelter in place during the standoff and the blocked off the area shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and a number of law enforcement officials were on the scene. However, the person wanted came out peacefully and was taken into custody.