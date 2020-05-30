Peaceful Protest Turns Violent In Lincoln Early Saturday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–What started out as a peaceful protest at 27th and “O” streets around 1am Saturday, later led to some in the crowd to negatively react to police and later looting a nearby convenience store.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said businesses have been damaged and some officers and civilians suffered injuries, all of which have been minor. Eight officers were hurt, one of which was treated and released at a Lincoln hospital. Nine different vandalism cases are under investigation, Three police cruisers were damaged.
“Our officers were prepared,” Chief Bliemeister said, referencing when the protesters started to take any actions “that were in contrast to the values of this city.”
Some people gathering started to damage and loot the EZ-Go convenience store at 25th and “O” and windows were damaged to a Metro PCS next door. Graffiti was also spray painted on the buildings.
There was a person hurt in a hit and run around 2am in that area, but no word officially if that may have led to further violence.
Police did arrest and charge three people for failing to disperse.
Chief Bliemeister has been in contact with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Governor Pete Ricketts about the situation.
“This is not the way Lincoln reacts to tragedy,” Chief Bliemeister said in a plea to further prevent any more violent protests. “Have your voice heard, be outraged. We are outraged,” he added. “But don’t do it in a manner that hurts someone or damages someone else’s property.”
The chief also issued a statement Friday morning in reference to the video of George Floyd seen pinned to the ground with a knee in his neck by a police officer outside of a grocery store in Minneapolis. Bliemeister condemned what happened, calling the incident in Minneapolis “in director contrast to our use of control training and policies.”
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol had also been helping in securing the area around 27th and “O” and preventing anymore dangerous activity from occurring.