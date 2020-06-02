Peaceful Protesters Gathering Again at State Capitol Building
(KFOR NEWS June 1, 2020) A peaceful crowd is growing tonight on the north steps of the State Capitol Building. Protesters are encouraging passing traffic to honk horns in support of their cause. Protesters are anger over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Mayor Gaylor Baird has imposed a 9pm curfew in hopes of ending the night without violence. About 45 minutes after Sunday night’s 8pm curfew began, Lincoln Police and Lancaster County Sheriff’s officials clashed…dozens of people were arrested.
Stay with KFOR NEWS for this developing story.