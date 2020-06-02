Peaceful Protests Monday Night, NSP Trooper Kneels With Protesters
This is night two of imposed curfew for the city of Lincoln and the fourth night of protests. Although the curfew went into effect at 9pm tonight, a few hundred protesters remained.
The demonstrations tonight seemed peaceful, confirmed by KFOR News staff, Dale Johnson and Jeff Motz, who were on the scene.
A group of protesters were seen holding signs and chanting phrases such as “I can’t breathe” and “no justice, no peace” outside the Hall of Justice. Those protesters were even joined by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird leading up to the start of the curfew.
There was less visible Lincoln Police presence. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird later said this was an intentional decision.
About half an hour past curfew, the group of protesters moved to the Nebraska State Capitol building.
Around 10:20pm, the crowd kneeled for nine minutes to symbolize the amount of time the Minnesota police officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.
A Nebraska State Patrol Troop could be seen kneeling with a protester in front of the State Capitol building.