Peaceful Rally Downtown Sunday Afternoon
Peace rally downtown Lincoln 5-31-20
(KFOR NEWS June 1, 2020) Hundreds and hundreds of people peacefully protested Sunday afternoon around the State Capital Building and down Centennial Mall. The rally organized by Black Lives Matter were voicing their anger of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The protest ended before a citywide curfew took effect Sunday evening at 8pm and stays in effect until 6am Monday.
READ MORE: Another positive virus test in a NE Dept. of Corrections staff member