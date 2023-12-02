Pearl Harbor Ceremony Set For December 7 At Auld Pavilion In Antelope Park

(KFOR Lincoln December 2, 2023) The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council invites the public to a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Thursday, December 7 at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive. The event will begin at 11:55 a.m. to coincide with the time of the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941. Accessible parking is available on the north side of the Auld Pavilion.

The event will feature Lincoln City Council member Brodey Weber, and Peg Murphy with the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. Murphy will share remarks about her father, Edward Guthrie, who served on the USS Whitney. Presentation of the Colors will be conducted by the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Honor Guard. The Southwood Lutheran Men’s Quartet and Parker Averill will be the featured musicians. Diane Bartels will deliver the invocation and benediction.

Pearl Harbor memorabilia, provided by Jason Graf, will also be displayed. Graf’s grandfather served on the USS Effingham at Pearl Harbor shortly after the December 7 attack. Graf, who served in both the US Army and Army Guard, has spent years collecting and preserving items connected to Pearl Harbor.

The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council recognizes military days and organizes programs for Memorial Day (last Monday of May), Patriot Day (September 11), Veterans Day (November 11), and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (December 7). The Lincoln Parks Foundation recognizes donations at the Bricks of Honor Annual Dedication held the second Saturday in June. Information about the Bricks of Honor program is available at lincolnparks.org (search: Bricks of Honor).

For information about the Veterans Memorial Garden, visit lincoln.ne.gov/veteransgarden.