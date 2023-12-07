Pearl Harbor Remembrance Observance Thursday Morning at Auld Rec Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 7)–Lincoln’s official Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is Thursday beginning at 11:55am at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park.

It’s to observe the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941 that threw the U.S. into World War II. The City of Lincoln said in a release to KFOR News the event will feature Lincoln City Council member Brodey Weber, and Peg Murphy with the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. Murphy will share remarks about her father, Edward Guthrie, who served on the USS Whitney.

Presentation of the Colors will be conducted by the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Honor Guard. The Southwood Lutheran Men’s Quartet and Parker Averill will be the featured musicians. Diane Bartels will deliver the invocation and benediction.

Pearl Harbor memorabilia, provided by Jason Graf, will also be displayed. Graf’s grandfather served on the USS Effingham at Pearl Harbor shortly after the December 7 attack. Graf, who served in both the US Army and Army Guard, has spent years collecting and preserving items connected to Pearl Harbor.

Meanwhile, Governor Jim Pillen has ordered all U.S. and Nebraska flags to be flown at half-staff to commemorate Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.