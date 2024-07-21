Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–A 62-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle just west of downtown Lincoln late Saturday morning.

In a news release to KFOR, Lincoln Police say the victim was sitting in the raised median along West “O” Street, just west of Sun Valley Boulevard, when a westbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Vanessa Williams apparently crossed the median and struck the man.

The victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

According to LPD, Williams was determined to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested for felony motor vehicle homicide.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of relatives. West “O” Street from Sun Valley Boulevard to NW Roundhouse Drive was shut down for about four-and-a-half hours to investigate the crash scene.