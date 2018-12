LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 17: Penny Marshall arrives at the 5th Anniversary Dinner of the Cathy's Kids Foundation hosted by Lamar Odom at the Roosevelt Hotel on April 17, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

70’s TV icon and successful movie director Penny Marshall has passed away at 75. She died peacefully at her home in Hollywood Hills, CA from complications due to diabetes. An accomplished actress and director of such films as “Big” and “A League of Her Own” both starring Tom Hanks.