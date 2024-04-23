Pentagon Set To Send Initial $1 Billion In Military Aid To Ukraine Once Bill Clears Senate And President

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon is poised to send an initial $1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine as the Senate begins debate on long-awaited legislation to fund the weapons Kyiv needs to stall gains made by Russia.

The decision Tuesday comes after months of frustration, as bitterly divided members of Congress deadlocked over the funding.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to cobble together a bipartisan coalition to pass the bill.

The overall $95 billion foreign aid package is expected to gain Senate approval soon.

About $61 billion is for Ukraine. President Joe Biden promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the U.S. would send air defense weapons once the Senate approves the bill.