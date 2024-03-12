Pentagon To Give Ukraine $300 Million In Weapons Even As It Lacks Funds To Replenish US Stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that the Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts.

This is even though the military remains deeply overdrawn and needs at least $10 billion to replenish all the weapons it has pulled from its stocks to help Kyiv in its desperate fight against Russia.

It’s the Pentagon’s first announced security package for Ukraine since December, when it acknowledged it was out of replenishment funds.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as Ukraine is running dangerously low on munitions and efforts to get fresh funds for weapons have stalled in the House because of Republican opposition.