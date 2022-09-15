Pepper Ball Gun Used In Roadway Incident North of Lincoln

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

RAYMOND–(KFOR Sept. 15)–An apparent road rage case late Wednesday morning near Raymond lands a 55-year-old Lincoln man in trouble.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Alan Moore allegedly was following too close behind a truck heading north on Highway 79 at Branched Oak Road, when he started to go around and an altercation started. It resulted with Moore pulling out what turned out to be a pepper ball gun and fired it toward the truck.

The victim called LSO and told them that his truck had been shot at and he was following the van Moore was driving and they eventually passed by Raymond Central High School. At that point, deputies put the school in lockdown.

Minutes later, deputies later found the van Moore was driving at Highway 79 and Raymond Road. Wagner says a deputy found the gun.

“Looks like the projectile that struck the pickup truck had a powder inside,” Sheriff Wagner said Thursday morning.

Moore was arrested for terroristic threats. The 47-year-old North Platte man in the truck was not hurt.