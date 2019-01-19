Pepsi to Remain “Official Drink” of Nebraska Athletics

Pepsi products remain the “official soft drink of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln” and the “official soft drink of Nebraska Athletics” under the terms of a new contract to be presented to the Board of Regents at its Jan. 25 meeting.

LinPepCo, the Lincoln distributor for Pepsi, has held the beverage rights for U-N-L since July 1997.

With its current 10-year contract is expiring. LinPepCo’s bid is expected to generate about $1.7 million per year for the University, an increase of about 9 percent from its current contract.

READ MORE: Nothing Suspicious In UNL Student’s Death

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kearney Woman Receives Probation on Hit-and-Run Case, Alcohol Involved 24 Flu-Related Deaths in Nebraska Ice, Snow Causing Hazardous Travel Eppley Reopens After Plane Slides Off Runway Catholic Priest Cited LPD Busts Man with Meth, Cocaine in Traffic Stop