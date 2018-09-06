Person Of Interest In Lincoln Bank Robbery Could Be In Tennessee

Lincoln Police have also received tips about a bank robbery suspect in 30-year-old Donnell Murphy, who is wanted in connection to the July 13 armed robbery at West Gate Bank near 17th and South.

He may be in Memphis, Tennessee, according to Officer Angela Sands. But there are other crimes he may be connected to in the same general area near 17th and South, including a shoplift and another robbery that resulted in loss of property or cash.

If you know where Donnell Murphy is at, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.