Petition Drive Underway To Put Opportunity Scholarships Act On November 2024 Ballot

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 7)–A group that opposes a recently passed bill providing tax incentives to people or entities that make donations to scholarship funds for students to attend private schools in Nebraska has launched a petition drive.

Support Our Schools Nebraska needs to collect signatures from at least 5% of the voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties to put LB 753 or the Opportunity Scholarships Act on the November 2024 general election ballot. Opponents say the policy harms students, families and schools in multiple ways. School board members that represent small rural schools and a large metro district said LB753 effectively would divert funding from public schools to private schools.

LB 753 is set to take effect in January.