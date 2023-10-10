Petitioners Gather Enough Valid Signatures to Put LB 753 Before Nebraska Voters

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 10)–Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Tuesday announced that county election officials statewide have finished verifying valid signatures from a petition drive to repeal LB 753, or the Opportunity Scholarships Act, from state law.

Evnen said all constitutional efforts have been met and the repeal effort will be up for a vote on the November 2024 ballot. Nearly 92,000 valid signatures were verified and the petition effort needed at least 61,000 to put LB 753 up for a vote.

Governor Pillen, who supports LB 753, said in a statement, quote-“I am confident that voters will understand the decision before them and will vote to keep school choice for children. We must provide students and their families the ability to decide the educational fit that works best for them.”