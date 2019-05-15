Pickup Catches Fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire at 49th and Adams on Tuesday. Officials responded when a yellow truck caught fire in the middle of the intersection at around 5:10 p.m. Officials say that a Lincoln man was driving the truck and noticed smoke coming out of the vent. He stopped at an empty parking lot and when he looked under the hood, he saw flames and threw water on it. The fire then worsened and LFR was called. According to LFR there were no injuries. The cause of the incident was due to an electrical failure.

