Pig Kidney Works In A Donated Body For Over A Month, A Step Toward Animal-Human Transplants

NEW YORK (AP) — New York surgeons transplanted a pig’s kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it’s worked normally.

The experiment at NYU Langone Health marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one.

Researchers plan to track the organ’s performance for a second month.

Also Wednesday, another research team from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported success implanting pig kidneys in a donated body for seven days.

It’s another step in the long quest to one day use animal organs to save human lives.