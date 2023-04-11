Pill Seen As New Tool To Fight Rising STD Rates

NEW YORK (AP) — New data details the nation’s worsening tide of sexually transmitted infections, but health officials are hoping an old drug will help the fight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday released data about some of the most common infectious diseases in the U.S.

The numbers show how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis infections have been accelerating across the country.

Meanwhile, the CDC is considering recommending the antibiotic doxycycline to be used after sex to prevent those infections.

The pills are already used to treat some infections.

Researchers have found that taking them soon after unprotected sex can sometimes prevent infections from happening at all.