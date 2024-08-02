Pillen Issues Proclamation for State of Emergency After Wednesday’s Storms

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 1)–In the aftermath of Wednesday’s severe storms and damaging winds, Governor Jim Pillen on Thursday issued a proclamation for a state of emergency for Lancaster, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Cass and Washington counties following Wednesday’s severe storms.

Damaging winds between 70 and 90 mph impacted private and public property. Pillen said that this proclamation will give authority to the state’s adjunct general to activate resources necessary for managing impacts from the storms and to use the Governor’s Emergency Fund to cover costs for repairs.

Read more in the proclamation below.