Pillen Joins Two Dozen Governors To Delay Redefining Waters of The United States

Jim Pillen (Courtesy Photo from jimpillen.com)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen joined two-dozen governors across the country on Monday by requesting President Biden to delay the new rule redefining the Waters of the United States, until the U.S. Supreme Court announces its decision.

The new rule would expand defining navigable waters to include ponds, certain streams, ditches and other bodies of water under the Clean Water Act by the EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The revised rule creates greater government overreach, produces additional red tape, and leads to uncertainty for landowners and businesses,” said Governor Pillen. “This will have a negative economic impact at a time when our state is already dealing with increased costs, supply chain issues, and staffing shortages.”

Pillen and 24 other governors are defending water rights and access for farmers, ranchers, developers, businesses, and landowners.