Pillen Names New State Chief Medical Officer

Governor Jim Pillen-(R)-Nebraska. (Courtesy of Governor's Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 14)–Governor Jim Pillen on Tuesday announced he’s appointed Dr. Timothy Tesmer to be Nebraska’s next Chief Medical Officer.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of this great state,” said Dr. Tesmer via a news release from the Governor’s office. “I look forward to working with Governor Pillen, CEO Smith, and the entire DHHS team to help Nebraskans live better and healthier lives.”

“I am excited to have Dr. Tesmer join DHHS,” said Governor Pillen. “Dr. Tesmer is a distinguished physician and surgeon with over 35 years of practice. His expertise will be pivotal in serving Nebraskans as our Chief Medical Officer. I look forward to the strides our Division of Public Health will make in helping people live better lives under his leadership.”

Dr. Tesmer comes to the Department from his private practice, Tesmer ENT. Prior to starting his practice, he was at the CHI’s Physician Network/ENT Nebraska, where he served as a physician specializing in ear, nose and throat otolaryngology. Dr. Tesmer holds a Bachelor of Science from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He earned his M.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. Dr. Tesmer also completed an Internship in General Surgery and a Residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Dr. Tesmer is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology.

Dr. Tesmer will begin the job on March 27.