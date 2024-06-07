KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Pillen Plans to Call Special Legislative Session Toward the End of Summer

June 7, 2024 11:59AM CDT
Share
Pillen Plans to Call Special Legislative Session Toward the End of Summer
Governor Jim Pillen-(R)-Nebraska. (Courtesy of Governor’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN June 7)–Governor Jim Pillen on Friday announced during an interview with KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, there will be a special session of the Nebraska Legislature but no exact timeline has been established.

He said before school starts.

In Gov. Pillen’s end-of-session speech on April 18, he said he would call a special session to complete unfinished business, including cutting property taxes and winner-take-all with the electoral college vote for president.

 

Lincoln News