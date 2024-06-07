Pillen Plans to Call Special Legislative Session Toward the End of Summer

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN June 7)–Governor Jim Pillen on Friday announced during an interview with KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, there will be a special session of the Nebraska Legislature but no exact timeline has been established.

He said before school starts.

In Gov. Pillen’s end-of-session speech on April 18, he said he would call a special session to complete unfinished business, including cutting property taxes and winner-take-all with the electoral college vote for president.