Pillen Reaches 93 County Milestone In Campaign

Columbus, NE (January 17, 2022) – Republican Jim Pillen announced today that he has now campaigned in all 93 Nebraska counties. On Sunday, Thayer County became the 93rd in which he’s held or participated in campaign events (including meet-and-greets, local Republican functions, business tours, receptions, townhall meetings, parades, and business and community roundtables) since announcing his candidacy for governor in April of 2021.
“This is a major milestone for our campaign,” said Pillen. “I am committed to being a governor for all Nebraskans, and that’s why I’ve made listening to voters in every county a priority. It’s been a privilege to answer their questions, hear their concerns and ideas, and share my conservative vision for our great state. Every voter and every community matters, and we cannot allow any of our communities to fall behind.”