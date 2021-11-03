Pillen: Second “National Anthem” at Husker games “is wrong”

Lincoln, NE (November 3, 2021) Republican candidate for Governor of Nebraska Jim Pillen is criticizing the playing of what he called a second national anthem at Husker sporting events. Pillen was referring to “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, sometimes called the black national anthem, which was played at Husker basketball games over the past weekend along with the National Anthem.
Pillen said the National Anthem is “the song of our country. It celebrates the ultimate sacrifice by thousands in defense of our constitutional freedoms, and unites us as Americans.” He added that “having another national anthem that drives division is wrong.”
KFOR News has requested comment from the Athletic Department on whether plans include a second national anthem at other events but has not yet received a reply.