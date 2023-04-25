Pillen Signs Bill Allowing Constitutional Carry in Nebraska

Governor Jim Pillen signs LB 77 into law on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by several state lawmakers, including Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer (standing to Pillen’s right). (Courtesy of Gov. Pillen’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 25)–The bill allowing constitutional carry in Nebraska was signed into law Tuesday afternoon by Governor Jim Pillen.

LB 77 allows Nebraskans 21 and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. The bill was sponsored by Gordon Senator Tom Brewer.

“Nebraskans should not have to pay the government a fee or ask permission for constitutional rights,” said Senator Brewer. “This bill finally delivers on the promises in Nebraska and United States constitutions. I am proud to help Nebraska join twenty-six of our sister states in removing this obstacle to the right to keep and bear arms.”

“Signing this bill upholds the promise I made to voters to protect our constitutional rights and promote commonsense, conservative values,” said Governor Pillen.

The law will go into effect sometime in late August or early September. The bill will apply statewide and invalidate any local ordinances limiting that ability.