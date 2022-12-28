Pillen To Retain Top Guard Official

LINCOLN, NE (December 28, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Major General Daryl Bohac as The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard.

“General Bohac is a man of character who leads the Nebraska National Guard with integrity,” said Governor-elect Pillen and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly in a joint statement. “Our National Guard has played a key role in our state’s flood and pandemic response these past couple years. General Bohac will continue serving our state with distinction during future crises and emergencies.”

Major General Daryl Bohac has served as The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard since 2013 and has been a member of the Nebraska National Guard since 1982. General Bohac serves as a principal on the Governor’s Staff and is the Director of the Nebraska Military Department and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. He also serves as the state’s official channel of communication with the National Guard Bureau and to the Departments of the Army and Air Force.