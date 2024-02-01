Pillen Traveling to U.S.-Mexico Border in Texas This Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–Governor Jim Pillen and Major General Craig Strong, who is the Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard, will head down to the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas for a security briefing and news conference this Sunday with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The news conference is about the security situation at the border.

“The mission to secure the border is critical to the security of Nebraskans as well as all Americans,” said Gov. Pillen in a news release. “We need to continue our support of Operation Lone Star and will assess additional resources Nebraska can offer to secure the border, and stop the flow of illegal drugs, and end the humanitarian crisis.”

Last year, Nebraska deployed drone operators from the Nebraska State Patrol to help with surveillance operations at the border in tracking down people crossing over into the U.S. illegally.