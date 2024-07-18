Pillen’s Property Tax Relief Package Outlined

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 18)–Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning unveiled his plan to slash Nebraska property taxes by 50 percent.

His plan takes aim at “special interest” tax breaks, which exempts nearly $7-billlion from sales tax collections. Exemptions would still be place for essential foods and medicine. Pillen says the plan is “fixing the solution.” All public schools’ funding is in place for the upcoming school year, with a plan to start conversations in the Legislature in January about the 2025-26 school year.

Pillen said that policies need be set up so communities that need more money than the state can provide get it, instead, through a bond issue approved by voters. Nebraska lawmakers are returning for a special legislative session to tackle property tax reform beginning July 25.

Click the link below to see Governor Pillen’s tax relief plan.

2024 Nebraska Property Tax Relief Package