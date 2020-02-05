Pinewood Bowl Announces Performance & Audition Dates For Anything Goes
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 5)-Pinewood Bowl, Inc. announced Wednesday the performance and audition dates for the classical musical Anything Goes.
The show will take place at the Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre in Lincoln’s Pioneers Park nightly July 9-12 and July 16-19, 2020.
Auditions are scheduled for March 20th and 21st at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church at 2325 S 24th St., Lincoln. Roles for the production are for actors age 14 and up. Pinewood Bowl, Inc. will also cast roles for both men and women over the age of 35, with most parts available for non-traditional casting.
Auditions are by appointment only, and group size will be limited. Anyone interested can visit https://www.pinewoodbowl.org/auditions for more information about the audition process.
READ MORE: Nebraska Employers To Pay Estimated $11.4 Million Less In Taxes In 2020