Pinnacle Bank Arena Is World Class Venue

Pollstar’s 2018 year-end top 200 arena venues lists Pinnacle Bank Arena finished in 64th place in America and 119th place in the world.

With 5 years at the helm, Tom Lorenz is the only general manager Pinnacle Bank Arena has ever known and from Fleetwood Mac, to Journey, to Metallica, Tom and his staff have had a lot of good luck in bringing in some of the top acts in the world, “We offer them great ticket sales because Lincoln and the surrounding area really support the building. We offer a building that has tremendous acoustics and the audience acts strongly and the artists really like that interaction with the audience. Hopefully people in Lincoln feel proud that we are a world-class arena, but also the other part of it is that we hope the industry continues to see Lincoln as a viable opportunity to come here and even though we’re a smaller market we act like maybe a top 20, 30, 40 market.”

Tom and his staff once again did an outstanding job in scheduling events that people wanted to see in 2018. But he gives a lot of the credit for the arenas success to the people who filled these seats throughout the past years, “The support has just been awesome and we really the fact that people love coming here, they continue to buy tickets, that they talk about it and tell their friends, we can’t do this alone, the support of Lincoln and the support of southeast Nebraska has been tremendous and I hope the people are as proud of the building as we are.”

The first concert ever held at Pinnacle Bank Arena featured Micheal Buble in September of 2013. Buble returns to the PBA stage as the headliner for PBA’s 5th anniversary concert on March 23rd. (courtesy our media partner 10/11 NOW)

