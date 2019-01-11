Pinnacle Bank Arena Is World Class Venue

Pollstar’s 2018 year-end top 200 arena venues lists Pinnacle Bank Arena finished in 64th place in America and 119th place in the world.
Tom and his staff once again did an outstanding job in scheduling events that people wanted to see in 2018. But he gives a lot of the credit for the arenas success to the people who filled these seats throughout the past years, “The support has just been awesome and we really the fact that people love coming here, they continue to buy tickets, that they talk about it and tell their friends, we can’t do this alone, the support of Lincoln and the support of southeast Nebraska has been tremendous and I hope the people are as proud of the building as we are.”
The first concert ever held at Pinnacle Bank Arena featured Micheal Buble in September of 2013. Buble returns to the PBA stage as the headliner for PBA’s 5th anniversary concert on March 23rd. (courtesy our media partner 10/11 NOW)
