Pinnacle Bank Arena To Host Free Volleyball Watch Party

(KFOR NEWS December 17, 2021) Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a FREE watch party on Saturday, December 18th, giving fans an opportunity to view the Nebraska women’s volleyball championship match on the arena’s video boards. The televised match starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is FREE.
All attendees will need to bring their own face covering. Face coverings must be worn throughout the event covering the mouth and nose.
Pinnacle Bank Arena is a CLEAR BAG POLICY venue. Click here for the clear bag policy.