Pius X Grad And Former Husker Are Heroes For Their Respective NFL Teams

Lincoln native and Pius X graduate Greg Zuerlein drilled a 57-yard field goal in overtime to complete the Los Angeles Rams’ comeback in a 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game at a raucous New Orleans Superdome.

The game-ending kick came after Drew Brees heaved a fluttering pass that was picked off by John Johnson III on the first drive of the extra period. The Saints were on the verge of a 23-20 victory until Zuerlein hit a 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots also needed overtime before former Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead’s 2-yard TD gave them a 37-31 victory over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.

Burkhead had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Tom Brady was intercepted twice while completing 30 of 46 passes for 348 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter until Damien Williams scored three touchdowns, including receptions of one and 23 yards from Patrick Mahomes.