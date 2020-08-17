Pius X’s Markowski Plans To Stay Home and Play Basketball At Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 17)–It seems as if Lincoln Pius X senior girls basketball player Alexis Markowski has had a change of heart with her plans to go play at the next level.
After originally giving a verbal commitment to South Dakota State, Markowski announced on Twitter Sunday she’s decommitted and decided to verbally commit to play at Nebraska, where her dad was part of the Husker men’s basketball success two decades ago.
Markowski’s father, Andy Markowski, played at Nebraska from 1994 to 1998, which included an NIT title in 1996 and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1998.
Alexis Markowski helped the Pius X girls to the Class A title last March in a finals win over Lincoln East.