Plan To Wake Up The Beds

(KFOR NEWS May 12, 2022) The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the media to the Wake Up the Beds annual planting of the Sunken Gardens, 26th and “D” streets, from 8:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14. Parks staff will be setting up the areas in the garden prior to the 8:30 start.
Steve Nosal, Park Horticulturist, Zac Halley, Gardener/Public Gardens Volunteer Coordinator, and volunteers will be available for interviews.
About 70 volunteers will help plant flowers in Sunken Gardens. The 2022 theme is “A Wonderland” based on the Lewis Carroll novel, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
