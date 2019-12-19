Planning Commission Recommends Selling Part of 17th Street To UNL For Engineering College
Courtesy of UNL.
LINCOLN–(10/11 Now Dec. 19)–A state-of-the art, 3-building College of Engineering facility north of Vine Street on the UNL campus is closer to reality.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission has given its stamp of approval for UNL to buy a portion of 17th street from “X” to Vine streets to build it. UN-L Real Estate Manager John Jensen told KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, why this $85-million complex is needed.
“There’s several local and global challenges that are only going to be solved by scientific and technological development. That’s what driving our need for a new College of Engineering facility,” Jensen said.
The project must now be approved by the Lincoln City Council.