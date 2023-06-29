Plea Deal Reached In August 2022 Kidnapping and Assault Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 29)–The State of Nebraska and a 31-year-old Lincoln man have entered into a plea deal for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping and beating of another man in August 2022.

Tanner Danielson plead no contest to a count of attempted kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault. Lincoln Police were contacted by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office about a 26-year-old man found bound with obvious injuries while walking along a road. The victim told police he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse near 56th and I-80 before being moved to Gage County.

It was also discovered that a female victim was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Danielson was arrested by task force personnel in Rapid City, South Dakota shortly after he was identified as a suspect.