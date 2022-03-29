Plea To Save Pershing Center Mural

(KFOR NEWS March 29, 2022) A $3 million campaign is underway to save the Pershing Center mural.
At the time it was built in 1957, it was the largest mosaic tile mural in the Western Hemisphere. Removing the 763,000 square inch mural would cost $1 million, which a local group hopes to raise by May.
To clean it, replace missing tiles and relocate the mural would cost another $2 million…but time is running out. City officials want to start demolishing Pershing in June.
