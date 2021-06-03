Pleas For Help From Family Members In Search For Missing Lincoln Woman

LINCOLN—(KFOR June 3)—Family members of a missing Lincoln woman on Thursday put out the plea for your help in finding her, after she was last seen May 17 outside a home in the 2500 block of Worthington Avenue.
Shari Schaaf is Carly Schaaf’s mother and said that Carly has always been on her phone and social media, but since she was last seen May 17 in the 2500 block of Worthington Avenue, there’s been nothing.
“She’s also left with no belongings. None of this is like Carly,” Shari Schaaf told reporters.
Carly Schaaf is 23-years-old, 5-2, 130 pounds with brown hair dyed black, with a nose piercing. Lincoln Police investigator Jessica Drager said Carly also had additional tattoos on her stomach, wrist and ankle, along with a gauge in each ear. Drager says they are considering this case suspicious.
“She left her dogs, belongings and computer behind,” Drager added. “She recently missed court. All these things are out of character for her.”
If you have information on Carly’s whereabouts, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-9903.