Police: 2 Dead, 6 Injured In Stabbings Along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police say an attacker has killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip.

They say three people are hospitalized in critical condition and another three are in stable condition.

Police say a suspect who is in custody used a large kitchen knife in Thursday morning’s attack.

Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that the attacker struck in multiple locations, and some of the victims appeared to be showgirls or street performers who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released by police.