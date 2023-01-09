Police Are Investigating a Weekend Burglary at a South Lincoln Laundromat

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 9)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from early Sunday morning at the Laundry Land off of 48th and Normal, where an employee arriving for work found the back door open and cash missing from the business.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers found a bathroom window had been shattered with a piece of concrete. He added that investigators looked over security video and it was determined that an unknown suspect was seen around 3:39am Sunday.

Damage amounts are at $100 for the window and the total loss is not being disclosed. If you have information on this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.