Police Are Investigating Larcenies From Mailboxes, Drop Boxes Across Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 8)–Police are investigating a rash of larcenies from drop boxes for rental checks and residential mailboxes across Lincoln between Sunday and Thursday.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer says in one residential mailbox larceny case, a witness saw a white male, between 30 and 50-years-old with facial hair, driving a black mid-2000s model sedan with 39-county plates. It’s unclear if that person is tied to the other cases. No arrests have been made.
Listed below are the cases that remain under investigation.
Thefts of rent checks at drop off boxes
Tuesday, April 5
10:30am-3600 block of North 1st Street
10:47am-2700 block of North 70th Street
12:35pm-3100 block of South 72nd Street
Wednesday, April 6
11:49am-5300 block of “R” Street
3:31pm-5600 block of South 31st Street
Thursday, April 7
10:35am-900 block of Roanoke Court
11:37am-900 block of Roanoke Court
Thefts from Residential Mailboxes
Sunday, April 3
Four cases between 7:19pm and 8:12pm-1000 block of “G” Street
Monday, April 4
2:37pm-200 block of Prestwick Drive
Tuesday, April 5
9:25am-5200 block of Cooper Avenue
Thursday, April 7
3:15pm-3000 block of Kucera Drive-witness saw a white male, between 30 to 50 years of age with facial hair, drive a black mid-2000s model four-door sedan with 39 county plates. No information yet connecting this person to the other cases.