Police are Investigating Monday Morning Crash in SW Lincoln

The scene of a crash, where a vehicle ended up in the west side ditch of Highway 77 right before Old Cheney Road on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Courtesy of Ryan Swanigan/10-11 News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 19)–One person is in critical condition after two vehicles collided Monday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 77 and Old Cheney Road in southwest Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Captain Mike Woolman tells KFOR News a roll-off truck with no container on the back of it was rear-ended by a southbound vehicle, as it was slowing down for a red light around 6am. The driver of the vehicle that hit the rear of the truck was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued at this time.

