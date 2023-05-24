Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stealing Delivery Driver’s Car

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–Lincoln Police were able to recover a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning, after a car tracking app located it to an alleyway between 11th and 12th Streets, “C” to “D” Streets.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers contacted a man, 29-year-old Thomas Mallory, who was in the process of removing the license plates before he ran away. Mallory was caught a short time later. Marijuana was found on Mallory and he was arrested for theft by receiving, and cited for obstruction of an officer and possession of marijuana.

Sgt. Vollmer says the car was left unlocked and running, when a DoorDash delivery driver went inside to get an order at the Burger King off of 17th and South.