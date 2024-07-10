Police Asking For Help in Finding Lincoln Woman

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–Lincoln Police are asking you for your help in finding a woman, who hasn’t been heard from since June 25.

Through social media on Wednesday morning, LPD says they are examining digital evidence and trying to find where 30-year-old Jerica Hamre is at, while conducting several interviews. At this point in the investigation, investigators have determined that Jerica has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

Jerica is 5’1”, 245 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wears glasses and was last seen at her home in the 3500 block of Huntington Ave on June 25. If you have information, please call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.