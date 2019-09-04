Police Catch Men Driving Around With One Of Them On The Hood
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 4)–Poor timing for three men out joyriding in the North Bottoms area last Saturday afternoon (Aug. 31).
A plain-clothes Lincoln Police officer saw one of the men riding on the hood of a car, while two other men were inside along 9th Street between “Y” and Charleston.
Officer Angela Sands says the man on the hood, 23-year-old Charlie Bush, apparently was holding a can of beer and using his cellphone to take video of nearby football fans. Once they pulled up to a stop light, Sands says the officer stopped their car.
“He found that all three people had arrest warrants and the driver had a suspended license,” Sands told the media on Wednesday.
Bush was cited for riding on the outside of a car and possession of marijuana. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Timothy Yankton, had an open container.
The driver, 24-year-old Titus Williams, had been driving under suspension, plus had an open can of beer.