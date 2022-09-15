Police Chief Removes Law Enforcement Authority from LPD Officer

(KFOR NEWS September 15, 2022) A Lincoln Police Officer with seven months of service has had his law enforcement authority removed as

a result of a domestic related investigation.

The following is a statement from LPD:

Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage. The orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service though the orders were not yet available to be served. He will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.

Lincoln Police Department officers have been called to the Wallage residence twice in the recent past on domestic related issues. Officer Wallage has not been cited in either investigation. These investigations are still ongoing.

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office served Officer Wallage with all three orders. The Department has initiated an internal investigation into the matter. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, especially those involving domestic partners.

